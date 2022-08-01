Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.

"Hi everyone. We are so sad to share with you that there will not be a third season of Three Busy Debras on Adult Swim. When we started this over seven years ago we could have never imagined getting to make two seasons of a show with some of the most talented, kind, funny people we have ever met," wrote the show's stars: Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, and Mitra Jouhari. "It is impossible to overstate how lucky we feel. Thank you for watching Three Busy Debras. Please drink a glass of milk with a lemon garnish in our memory (we are being shot into space tomorrow morning)."

Fans of the show were very upset to learn the show was not coming back for a new season, with one tweeting back, "NOOOOOOOO I am so sad but thank you for making some of the funniest television ever." Someone else added, "I hope you keep making videos! The world needs Debras." A third watcher noted, "Kinda makes sense considering the last episode literally ended with an apocalypse."

The news of Three Busy Debras ending comes after Adult Swim received significant backlash for canceling another fan-favorite show: Joe Pera Talks With You. It was Pera himself who shared the unfortunate news. "Hello, I am writing to share the unfortunate news that Joe Pera Talks With You is over for now," he stated. "We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn't be renewed for another season."

Pera later added, "A sincere thank you to everyone who made the show possible. To the many people who worked on it and gave so much of their talent and hard work to it. That especially includes the crew in Milwaukee, many of whom have been with the show from the start. And thank you for watching and supporting the show and helping it get as far as it did. I'm sorry if this is disappointing news- there's always fast food- but maybe I'll see you at a live show this Summer or Fall and I will let you know when the next thing is rolling." Read Pera's full statement here.