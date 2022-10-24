Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.

Takagi gave fans updates on his condition on Twitter starting last week. According to a report by Anime News Network, he wrote that he had an "easy" surgery last Tuesday, but did not disclose any details about what he was treated for. He explained that he will need to remain in the hospital and will need further time to recover once he is back at home. he doesn't expect to record any new voice-over work until at least the start of November.

Takagi plays Gowther in the original Japanese-language version of The Seven Deadly Sins – a manga and anime franchise that has seen a rapid surge in popularity in recent years. he first took the role in 2014 on the main TV series and then appeared in the movie The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky in 2018. Last year, he reprised his role in The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light.

Takagi also provided the voice of Shira in seven episodes of Naruto: Shippuden in 2015. Shira was one of the major rival characters in a filler arc about a Chunin Exam hosted after the fiasco of the exams in the main series. While he never made his way into the more continuity-heavy parts of the series, he became a fan favorite and was even featured in one of the franchise's video games.

This seems to have been a big break for Takagi, who has been able to work steadily in the anime industry ever since. He had another seven-episode-long run on the series Hundred where he played Krovahn Olfred, as well as a couple of one-off appearances. Fans are eager to see Takagi take on more roles, so they were understandably concerned by his medical update last week.

At the time of this writing, there have been no updates on Takagi's condition. The Seven Deadly Sins is streaming in the U.S. on Netflix and on Hulu.