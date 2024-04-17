ABC's Most Likely Show Cancellation Revealed in New Report

As ABC is continuing to make decisions about the 2024-25 season, a new report reveals that Not Dead Yet's title may not be so accurate. According to Deadline, the sophomore single-camera comedy is "heavily" on the bubble. The Gina Rodriguez-led series has had some low ratings, but it's possible it has internal supporters that could find a spot for next season. However, it would be based on ABC's schedule.

TV Series Finale reports that Not Dead Yet has averaged 2.34 million viewers so far for Season 2 with a 0.26 demo rating. The demo decreased from 0.30 in the first season, but the views are up a tad from 2.26 million. While it's not the only sitcom on the bubble, as The Conners also has a chance of being canceled, it doesn't help that there are two sitcom pilots in contention for next season, including Tim Allen's Shifting Gears, which just added Kat Dennings to the cast.

Not Dead Yet premiered in February 2023, and less than two weeks after the Season 1 finale, ABC picked it up for a second season. Alongside Rodriguez, the sitcom also stars Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Joshua Banday, Angela E. Gibbs, and Brad Garrett. Since the Season 2 finale will be airing next week, it's unknown if the series has prepared for a cancellation like fellow sitcom The Conners, or if there will still be a lot open and a set up for Season 3. Additionally, there's no way of knowing when ABC will make the announcement, but with the fall 2024 schedule likely coming sometime next month, it should hopefully be soon.

Unfortunately, it's hard to tell which way ABC is leaning, and fans may want to prepare themselves. Hopefully, Not Dead Yet stays true to its title and lives to see a Season 3, but people will have to be patient for a little bit longer. No show is safe until it's actually safe, so you never know what could happen. In the meantime, a new episode of Not Dead Yet airs tonight, Apr. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the hour-long Season 2 finale airing next Wednesday, Apr. 24. Fingers crossed it's only the Season 2 finale and not the series finale, but it's all up to ABC now.