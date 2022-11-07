ABC Switches up Tuesday Night Programming for 2023

ABC announced its primetime schedule for midseason, which includes a big shift for Tuesday nights. The Rookie, which previously anchored ABC's Sunday night lineup, was moved so it could be the lead-in for its first spinoff, The Rooke: Feds. The new crime drama Will Trent will join the Rookie shows on Tuesdays.

When The Rookie launched in October 2018, it was at the end of ABC's Tuesday night schedule. It shifted to Sunday nights for Season 2 and continued airing that night for Seasons 3, 4, and the first half of Season 5. After a winter break, the Nathan Fillion-starring series will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Rookie: Feds, which stars Niecy Nash-Betts as a rookie FBI agent, debuted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. It will move up one hour, airing at 9 p.m. ET, starting on Jan. 3. The move to air the two Rookies on the same night may have been influenced by the success of this season's crossover, which saw season-highs for both shows.

Will Trent will debut on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. This new crime drama is based on Karin Slaughter's novels about Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Will Trent. Ramon Rodriguez (The Wire) stars as the investigator, who grew up in Atlanta's foster care system and is dedicated to making sure no one else is abandoned. Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jack McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn also star.

Scroll on for a look at the rest of ABC's new midseason schedule.