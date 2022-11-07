ABC Switches up Tuesday Night Programming for 2023
ABC announced its primetime schedule for midseason, which includes a big shift for Tuesday nights. The Rookie, which previously anchored ABC's Sunday night lineup, was moved so it could be the lead-in for its first spinoff, The Rooke: Feds. The new crime drama Will Trent will join the Rookie shows on Tuesdays.
When The Rookie launched in October 2018, it was at the end of ABC's Tuesday night schedule. It shifted to Sunday nights for Season 2 and continued airing that night for Seasons 3, 4, and the first half of Season 5. After a winter break, the Nathan Fillion-starring series will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Rookie: Feds, which stars Niecy Nash-Betts as a rookie FBI agent, debuted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. It will move up one hour, airing at 9 p.m. ET, starting on Jan. 3. The move to air the two Rookies on the same night may have been influenced by the success of this season's crossover, which saw season-highs for both shows.
Will Trent will debut on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. This new crime drama is based on Karin Slaughter's novels about Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Will Trent. Ramon Rodriguez (The Wire) stars as the investigator, who grew up in Atlanta's foster care system and is dedicated to making sure no one else is abandoned. Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jack McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn also star.
Scroll on for a look at the rest of ABC's new midseason schedule.
Thursday, Dec. 15
8 p.m.: Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
10 p.m.: The Parent Test – This is a new reality show based on an Australian series. It covers 12 families that are "put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting." Ali Wentworth is hosting.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
8 p.m.: The Rookie (new night)
9 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (new time)
10 p.m.: Will Trent (new series)
Wednesdays - Jan 4 and 11
Jan. 4
9 p.m.: Abbot Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky: Deadly Trails
Jan. 11
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5-6
Jan. 5
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (new night)
9 p.m.: The Parent Test (regular time)
10 p.m.: The Chase (new night and time)
Jan. 6
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
Wednesday, Feb. 8
After Home Economics wraps up its third season, the schedule on Wednesday night will look very different. Not Dead Yet, a new sitcom starring Gina Rodriguez as an obituary writer, will debut on Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET before moving to its regular 9:30 p.m. slot the following week.
8:30 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)
9:31 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere)
10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (final season premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 19
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m.: American Idol (Season Premiere)
10 p.m.: The Company You Keep (series premiere) – This is a new drama starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con man who has an affair with a woman who turns out to be an undercover CIA officer played by Catherine Haena Kim.