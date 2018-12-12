ABC Reveals Spring 2019 Schedule

ABC revealed its new TV schedule for the spring, shaking up some line-ups in a major way.

The network is showing a lot of confidence in some of its newer series going into 2019. putting young or brand new shows in favorable time slots that usually go to more certain victories. In addition, some usual heavy-hitters have been relegated — or else are not returning at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The most prominent among these is Dancing With The Stars, which will not be getting its usual springtime run next year. The show has been a big part of ABC’s bread and butter since 2005. Typically, it runs two seasons per year, with one competition and around 20 episodes starting in September, and then a completely new line-up the following year in March or April.

This season, however, Dancing With The Stars took a nosedive, and ABC seems to be acknowledging that the jig might be up. The season finale had the best ratings of the whole competition, yet it still tanked in comparison to past seasons, and more importantly, the shows on other networks.

In other places, both new and old series on ABC are getting shifted around in the schedule as the network experiments with what audiences want to see and when.

The loss of Dancing With The Stars leaves a major vacuum in ABC’s spring line-up, but the network seems to have a lot of ideas on how to fill it. Here is the network’s schedule for the coming season.

January Premiere Dates

Many of ABC’s biggest series will be picking right up where they left off this fall with mid-season premieres in January. Others are starting their season — or their series as a whole — a little late with for a shortened run of episodes. Here are the five big premiere dates on ABC in January.

Friday, Jan. 4

Fresh Off the Boat – 8 p.m. ET

Speechless – 8:30 p.m. ET

20/20 – 9 p.m. ET (new time, two-hour premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 6

America’s Funniest Home Videos – 7 p.m. ET

Shark Tank – 9 p.m. ET (new time, two hour premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 8

The Conners – 8 p.m. ET

The Kids Are Alright – 8:30 p.m. ET

Black-ish – 9 p.m. ET

Splitting Up Together – 9:30 p.m. ET

The Rookie – 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 9

The Goldbergs – 8 p.m. ET

Schooled – 8:30 p.m. ET (series premiere)

Modern Family – 9 p.m. ET

Single Parents – 9:30 p.m. ET

Match Game – 10 p.m. ET (season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 17

Grey’s Anatomy – 8 p.m. ET

A Million Little Things – 9 p.m. ET (new day, new time)

How to Get Away with Murder – 10 p.m. ET

February Premiere Dates

Just two shows will be returning to ABC in February, though both represent big shifts to the network’s line-up. On Sunday, Feb. 5, American Housewife will return at 8 p.m. ET — a new day and time for the series. At the end of the month on Wednesday, Feb. 27, Whiskey Cavalier will have its series premiere at 10 p.m. ET.

March Premire Dates

In March, ABC will shift around its schedule even more, both to fill spaces left by shows that are wrapping up for the year, and to put old ones in a new time slot. The network seems to have high hopes for its newer shows later in the spring, trusting the audiences to find staples like Shark Tank wherever they end up. Here are the premiere dates for March.

Sunday, March 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos – 7 p.m. ET (one-hour premiere)

American Idol – 8 p.m. ET (season premiere)

Shark Tank – 10 p.m. ET (new time, one-hour premiere)

Thursday, March 7

Station 19 – 9 p.m. ET

For The People – 10 p.m. ET (season premiere)

Monday, March 18

The Fix – 10 p.m. ET (series premiere)

Finally, the new series Grand Hotel premieres later in the year on Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. Below is a look at ABC’s schedule on a weekly basis.

Mondays

The Fix – 10 p.m. ET

Grand Hotel – 10 p.m. ET (after June 17)

Tuesdays

The Conners – 8 p.m. ET

The Kids Are Alright – 8:30 p.m. ET

Black-ish – 9 p.m. ET

Splitting Up Together – 9:30 p.m. ET

The Rookie – 10 p.m. ET

Wednesdays

The Goldbergs – 8 p.m. ET

Schooled – 8:30 p.m. ET

Modern Family – 9 p.m. ET

Single Parents – 9:30 p.m. ET

Match Game – 10 p.m. ET

Whiskey Cavalier – 10 p.m. ET (after Feb. 27)

Thursdays

Grey’s Anatomy – 8 p.m. ET

A Million Little Things – 9 p.m. ET

Station 19 – 9 p.m. ET (after March 7)

How to Get Away with Murder – 10 p.m. ET

For The People – 10 p.m. ET (after March 7)

Fridays

Fresh Off the Boat – 8 p.m. ET

Speechless – 8:30 p.m. ET

20/20 – 9 p.m. ET

Sundays

America’s Funniest Home Videos – 7 p.m. ET

Shark Tank – 9 p.m. ET

American Housewife – p.m. ET (after Feb. 5)