ABC Renews Comedies ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and ‘American Housewife’

ABC will keep the laughs coming in the fall, with Black-ish, Fresh Off The Boat and American Housewife all getting renewed Friday.

Black-ish was expected to get a fifth season renewal, but it took time for ABC to work out the deal since creator Kenya Barris is on his way out. In April, Barris began talks with Netflix for an overall deal there even though he still has four years left on an ABC deal he signed last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barris has clashed with ABC on several occasions, including the network’s decision to pull an episode about athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. Barris and ABC said it was a mutual decision in March, but sources told THR otherwise.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” Barris said in March. “Black-ish is a show that has spoken to all different types of people and brought them closer as a community and I’m so proud of the series.”

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Last year, Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe. Anderson and Ellis Ross have also both earned Emmy nominations for their performances.

Barris also developed the spin-off Grown-ish, which became a hit for Freeform.

ABC also renewed Fresh Off The Boat for a fifth season. It is produced by 20th Century Fox TV, meaning it could become a full Disney property if Disney’s purchase of Fox is approved by the federal government.

American Housewife, which stars Katy Mixon as a wife and mother in Connecticut, was picked up for a third season.

ABC also renewed the comedies Splitting Up Together with Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson for season two and Speechless with Minnie Driver for season three.

The network previously renewed Modern Family through season 10 and The Goldbergs through season six. The Roseanne revival also earned a second season, and 11th overall. The Golbergs‘ spin-off set in the 1990s was picked up to series, and stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen in their Goldbergs roles.

On the drama side, ABC has also renewed For The People, Station 19, How To Get Away With Murder, Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

ABC also canceled Designated Survivor, Quantico, Alex Inc., The Middle, Scandal, Once Upon A Time, The Mayor, Somewhere Between and Ten Days In The Valley.