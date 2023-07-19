ABC Makes Major Changes to Its Summer Schedule

ABC's summer schedule is going to be seeing some major changes, and halfway through summer. TVLine reports that beginning this Monday, July 24, The Bachelorette will move back to its regular timeslot of 8 p.m. ET on Mondays. Currently, the series airs at 9 p.m. on Mondays, but that will all change next week. With The Bachelorette kicking off the night, reality competition series Claim to Fame, which airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays, will be pushed to 10 p.m.

That's not the only change that the network will be doing. Next on the move will be new prank show, The Prank Panel. The reality comedy series, which sees judges Eric André, Johnny Knoxville, and Gabourey Sidibe hearing pitches of potential pranks from individuals who want to plot revenge against people in their lives, in an act of comedy, though, will be moving to Thursdays. The show, which premiered in May, currently airs on Sundays, but beginning July 27, it will be moving to the 9 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays, replacing The Chase, which ends its season this Thursday.

Finally, beginning Sunday, July 30, Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,00 Pyramid will move an hour earlier, kicking off the night beginning at 8 p.m. ET. For now, it seems that is the final change on ABC's schedule, for the summer at least. Since the network does already have a strike-proof fall schedule, fans shouldn't expect too much to be different, but it's possible that might change in the coming months. What the cause is for the original changes, especially with The Bachelorette and The Prank Panel, is unknown, but it looks like the shows will be sticking to their new times for the remainder of their seasons.

Since the change in ABC's schedule will take effect in less than a week, it doesn't give fans that much time to prepare. While shows have changed timeslots and days in the middle of seasons before, that doesn't make it any easier to get used to. Luckily, fans can look forward to The Bachelorette starting earlier now, which is definitely looking at the bright side of things. While Charity Lawson's season can end in any way, there will be a three-hour finale to see it all go down and find out who is getting her final rose and her heart on Monday, August 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC.