ABC Makes Decision on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.

ABC is proceeding with Rockin’ Eve 2022 while adhering to CDC and local protocols regarding audience attendees in Times Square. Last year, the special went on with small pods of first responders as attendees. New York officials already said people attending the Times Square ball drop needed to show proof of vaccination, but the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant put the event in jeopardy. On Wednesday, officials decided the event will still go on, but only about 15,000 people will be allowed to enter an area that usually has room for 58,000. Fans will not be allowed to enter the area until 3 p.m. Everyone will need to wear a face mask and show a photo I.D. to enter, the mayor’s office said.

As the new COVID wave grips New York City, rising infection rates have shut down Broadway and have led to the cancellation of most in-person events. Fox canceled its The network pulled the plug on the special, noting that even with strict health protocols, “the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards.”

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will mark the 50th anniversary of the holiday special. The show, hosted by Seacrest live from Times Square, will feature Rockin’ Eve’s first Spanish language countdown, with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination. This year’s performers include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, AJR, Big Boi, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis, Måneskin, Masked Wolfe, Mae Miller, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes. LL Cool J and Billy Porter will perform from a riverboat on the Mississippi River. Journey, Karol G and R&B star Chloe will perform from New York.