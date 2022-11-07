ABC Ending Hit Series After 5 Seasons

ABC's A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming fifth season. The final season of the drama will premiere on Feb. 8 and will air in the show's original time slot of Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In a video announcing the upcoming end of the show, the show's cast told all the "Millionaires" out there that "now feels like the right time to say goodbye."

A Million Little Things, which premiered in September 2018 on ABC, follows a tight-knit group of friends who are motivated to live their lives to the fullest after the unexpected death of another close friend. This year, for the first time since its initial premiere, A Million Little Things did not receive a spot on ABC's fall schedule and was held for the midseason premiere schedule.

"I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right," A Million Little Things creator and executive producer DJ Nash said in a statement Monday. "When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of 'Millionaires' who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit."

Nash continued, "I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. [Executive producer Terrence Coli] and I can't wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season."

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. A Million Little Things returns for its fifth and final season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.