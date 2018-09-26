‘A Million Little Things’: Everything to Know About ABC’s Heartbreaking New Show

A Million Little Things in the heartbreaking new show airing tonight on ABC and we’ve got everything you need to know about it before the premiere.

The series, based in Boston, Massachusetts, follows a group of friends whose lives become even more entwined after they discover that one of them has died.

“They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances,” a description of the series from ABC reads. “Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life.”

“After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living,” the description adds. “Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.”

One of the toughest parts of life is trying to make sense of what we can’t control. #AMillionLittleThings premieres TONIGHT at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/zsFcR1bUpG — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 26, 2018

The series stars David Giuntoli (Grimm), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Romany Malco (Weeds), Allison Miller (Kings), Christina Moses (The Originals), Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom), James Roday (Psych), Grace Park (Hawaii Five-O), Stéphanie Szostak (Iron Man 3), and Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn).

Let Executive Producer/Creator DJ Nash and the cast of #AMillionLittleThings tell you what their show is all about. #AMillionLittleThings premieres tonight at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Am53uO6xbH — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 26, 2018

Reviews for the series have been a bit mixed, but Mercury News writer Chuck Barney compares it to This Is Us by saying that it will “crack your heart open.”

He also calls it a “handsomely crafted drama series” that “delivers some emotionally wrenching moments, along with a few surprises.”

The cast and creators of #AMillionLittleThings celebrated our series premiere with an exclusive screening and panel @LACMA! pic.twitter.com/xbTUQvTaeM — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 25, 2018

USA Today writer Kelly Lawler summed up the show by saying, “Call it feel-bad feel-good TV, or uncomfortable comfort food. And, more often than not, [A Million Little Things] is a little comforting.”

Refinery 29’s Ariana Romero wrote that “if you hate some of these characters now, the tears will come even harder when A Million Little Things tricks you into loving them.”

If you are interested in checking out A Million Little Things for yourself, make sure to tune into ABC tonight at 10 p.m. ET.