‘A Million Little Things’ Shocks Viewers With Last-Minute Cheating Reveal

A Million Little Things’ premiere introduced viewers to the lives of a group of friends that are shook after one of their own kills themselves, but it was a last minute reveal that left fans breathless.

We first meet the group of friends led by Jonathan “Jon” Dixon (Ron Livingston) as they have normal mornings in their lives, as viewers overhear a phone conversation between music teacher Eddie (David Giuntoli) and a woman he appears to be having an affair with.

After he closes a real estate deal, Jon unexpectedly commits suicide, shocking his friends, including Eddie, Rome (Romany Malco) and Gary (James Roday).

The friends all take the news by being there for Jon’s wife Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) as she organizes the funeral and attempts to keep it together, all the while trying to figure out why her seemingly happy husband ended his life.

During the episode we also learn that the four friends met when they got stuck in an elevator together a few years ago, and Jon’s openness during the two-and-a-half hours they were stuck in the elevator — and their joint love for the Bruins — led to their close bond.

Also during the episode, we find out that Eddie is stuck in an unhappy marriage with his wife Katherine (Grace Park), who used to be a part of the group but has gotten way too consumed with her job to pay attention to her personal life, even after Jon’s death.

As the group mourns Jon’s death together, the men receive a notification: a calendar alert that there’s a Bruins game that night, so Delilah tells them to go in Jon’s memory and some secrets come out.

Gary, who is a breast cancer survivor, admits that he doesn’t believe in fate, and that he doesn’t believe that the friends are actually as close as they claim to be. Eddie reveals that he is in love with the mother of one of his students and that he plans on leaving his wife.

Rome shocks his friends by revealing that had Jon not ended his life when he did, he would’ve swallowed the pills he had put in his mouth just seconds before he got the call — which viewers saw in the premiere’s opening moments.

The real shocker came near the end of the episode when, in a flashback, it was revealed that Eddie is having an affair with Delilah, and the two were sleeping together when Jon killed himself.

As for what led Jon to end his life? Jon was revealed to have called Eddie just seconds before his death, but given that his assistant Ashley (Christina Ochoa) was seen hiding his last note to his wife — and deleting some files from his computer — we have to guess there’s more to the story.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.