ABC 7News evening anchor Michelle Marsh took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she is expecting a baby. On Sunday night, Marsh shared a photo flaunting her growing baby bump in an Instagram post, letting her followers know about the exciting pregnancy and the addition to her family on the way.

"#Mommy era loading," Marsh wrote in the post's caption. "Excited about this new chapter. I can't wait to meet you! Feeling blessed Surprise Gram fam."This is Marsh's first child, and she is due to give birth sometime this summer. According to 7News, the newscaster plans to reveal the baby's gender at a later date, keeping that detail under wraps for now.

According to her official bio, Marsh, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, joined the 7News team in 2016 covering the greater Washington, D.C. area as an evening anchor, regularly helming the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts. Her tenure at the television station has been marked by coverage of historic events in the nation's capital, including her live interview with Senator Chris Van Hollen during the January 6th Capitol siege and reporting on former President Trump's second impeachment trial.

Marsh has also had the opportunity to cover presidential inaugurations, notably Joe Biden's historic swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States. Beyond her anchoring duties, she frequently hosts town halls exploring pressing community issues like food insecurity, racial equity, and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education and healthcare systems.

A self-professed sports enthusiast, Marsh had the privilege to cover the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, field anchoring from Minute Maid Park for all four games, including the Nationals' monumental Game 7 victory and first franchise title.

Marsh's talents have been recognized with an Emmy for Outstanding News Anchor in 2021 and the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association's Best TV News Anchor award the same year. Before joining 7News, Marsh spent four years as a morning and noon anchor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, following stints in Atlanta, Georgia, and her home state of New York, where she launched her journalism career in Binghamton and Albany after graduating magna cum laude from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Marsh also dedicates time to charitable organizations and speaking with students, as well as drawing inspiration from her love of live music and theater, fostered by her training in ballet, jazz, tap, and modern dance.