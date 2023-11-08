ABC Morning Show Anchor Reveals Pregnancy

Kara Sewell, a morning anchor at ABC's WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas, had a special surprise for her fellow anchors during a broadcast last month. "Hey, we have been teasing all morning that we are expecting a new Daybreak team member, but you will not see her face until March of 2024," Sewell began. "An announcement I never thought I would get the opportunity to make. I'm expecting a baby next year and I told Matt I would not cry. So glory to God and a little science for this gift with the help of IVF."

"We are so excited to become parents. If you'd like to learn more about our story, I've shared it on social media because throughout this process, I have met many couples walking the same difficult road," she said, as the video feed showed several different photos: pictures of she and husband holding an ultrasound, and being shocked by the gender reveal. "So today is about hope and celebration. And we just wanted to share this big news with our team today."

"And if you cannot tell, we're having a little girl," Sewell said as she and the other anchors stood in front of a huge pink "It's a girl" screen projection. "So super, super thankful and happy that now we can announce it and share with everybody."

"It's been a difficult year and I just am so appreciative of the team around me, my managers, the folks at DFW Fertility Associates, my family, friends, husband," she continued.

"Obviously, um, we're just thrilled to be at this step and we cannot wait to become parents. Um, you know, Greg's already been filling me in on what it's like to raise little girls," she remarked as Greg laughed.

"Enjoy the journey though," Greg replied. "This is this is a happy time for you. So I'm happy for you. So enjoy every every moment along the way."

Sewell mentioned that she didn't have anything pink to wear and that her stomach was getting harder to hide. "Oh, it's fantastic news," co-anchor Matt Howerton spoke up. "I know that you've been talking about just like your journey through it all and and you know, just the fact that you all are expecting and it's on the way. I mean, very proud moment for you and your husband and obviously very lucky little girl as well."

"Well, thank you guys. I appreciate it," Sewell said. "All right," Howerton began, "From a new baby girl to gas prices. What a shift, right?"