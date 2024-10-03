'Abbott Elementary' Creator Quinta Brunson Teases 'Unexpected' Crossover Event

Abbott Elementary Season 4 is right around the corner, and Quinta Brunson is teasing the highly-anticipated crossover. The Abbott creator and star teased at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer that the sitcom will be doing an "interesting crossover" in the upcoming season and it would "change television as we know it." Of course, most details on the episode are being kept under wraps, but in a new interview with Us Weekly, Brunson is spilling a little bit more tea.

"It's very cool. It's unexpected and it'll be a delight to the audience of both shows," Brunson shared. "It'll be very exciting for the people who watch our shows, and if they watch one show and not the other, that's cool too. Because it'll make people interested in [the other] show. It's just a fun way to shake up TV."

(Photo: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – "Librarian" Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine's relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 (9:00-9:32 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON - Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

The possibilities are endless for what show Abbott Elementary will be crossing over with. It could be a show that's still on, or it could be a show that hasn't been on in years. Whatever happens, it sounds like it will be a crossover for the books. Abbott is known for pulling off surprise appearances, having Bradley Cooper and multiple Philadelphia Eagles guest star last season, so there's really no limit. That being said, there could be some limits, but it sounds like it really could be the crossover of the century.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit to see the crossover. While it is happening in Season 4, Brunson confirmed that it will happen "a little later in the season" but "not too far out." There will be 22 episodes this season, so there will be a bit of a wait. The wait will be worth it, though, and even if you aren't a fan of the show that Abbott Elementary will eventually be crossing over with, it will still be an episode you won't want to miss.

There will be a lot more to look forward to come Season 4, including Janine and Gregory's relationship. Abbott Elementary Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and fans will be in for quite the ride. More information on the crossover episode, at least a premiere date, should be revealed in the coming months, depending on when it's supposed to air, so fans will just have to be patient.