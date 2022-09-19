'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win

If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.

This year was surely a memorable and history-making evening. Aside from Brunson being recognized for her writing, its stars also received high honors. Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as only the second Black actress in history to take home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Before this, Jackée Harry took home the awards for her role in 227. Ralph's win – with the ABC star having a career that spans four decades – didn't fall on deaf ears. Harry took a moment to acknowledge what Ralph's win means.

Yeah I love my job pic.twitter.com/1MWLB6zhTQ — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) September 15, 2022

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Harry wrote in a Twitter post. "For 35 years, I've been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it's come full circle! #Emmys." As it turns out, Ralph also auditioned for the role of Sandra on 227, which won Harry her Emmy. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so!," Harry tweeted. "I'm so excited for her #Emmys win!"

Ralph is an accomplished stage and television, and film actress. She's beloved for her role in the UPN sitcom, Moesha, which starred Brandy in the title role. Ralph played the character's high school principal turned stepmother. Ralph tarred in the show all six seasons, phasing out within the show's sixth season for personal and creative reasons.