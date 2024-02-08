Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is Abbott Elementary Season 3 when Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) finally make their relationship official? The Season 3 premiere gives an update on where things stand. Spoilers ahead for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 ("Career Day, Part 1" and "Career Day, Part 2").

The pair put their cards on the table in the Season 2 finale, with Gregory admitting his feelings. However, Janine didn't want to pursue a relationship. They agree to remain friends. But at the start of Season 3, things have changed.

The two episodes are divided between a flashback to the start of the school year and present day, five months later. In the current period, the two aren't really close, especially since Janine has been working with the school district and isn't in her Abbott classroom every day.

"Oh hell yeah something weird is going on between Gregory and Janine," Abbott principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) tells the cameras. "They ain't tell you? Well, lucky for y'all, my hidden camera picked up everything."

Janine and Gregory are then shown in some security footage from the beginning of the school year. Janine confesses that she's had a change of heart over the summer and now wants to pursue a relationship with Gregory. However, he has moved on.

"Hey, so I was thinking about the field trip last year to the museum, and, particularly the part where you told me you had feelings for me. And I had some, too, I guess," Janine said. "And I basically still have those feelings. ... So, I don't know, I was wondering if maybe, what if now we could try to explore that."

A shocked Gregory replied, "I definitely didn't see that coming. Honestly, Janine, in my mind, I had kind of put a period on that. Out of respect, you know? I mentally moved on, and it seemed liked that was the right thing to do, so I did."

The awkward rejection leads to Gregory adding, "It would be safer for both of us if we were just friends."

Janine agrees and walks away, but Ava's camera catches her flashing an irritated look. Back in the present, the pair eventually talks again at the conclusion of Career Day. Gregory admits that he was giving Janine space five months since, thinking his rejection drove her to take the district fellowship. She says that wasn't the case, and they begin to renew their friendship.

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. ABC is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) You can also watch ABC through cable providers and digital services like Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial of Fubo TV.)

To stream new episodes of Abbott Elementary, a Hulu subscription is required. Hulu adds new episodes of the show on Thursdays, the day after they air on ABC. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Abbott Elementary are streaming on Hulu and Max. (Click here for a free trial of Hulu.)