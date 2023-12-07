'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage

Sheryl Lee Ralph is defending her marriage. The Abbot Elementary star has been married to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes for almost 20 years. ET reports that there have been claims the two were finally moving in together, as they've been living in both LA and PA. Ralph explained to the outlet that although they've been "married going on 19 years," they have "been together for 21 years."

"Abbott [Elementary] is shot in Los Angeles. My husband, as a senator, is always in his Capitol, so I don't know what magic people think we're gonna do. We see each other on the average of every two weeks. And everybody questions that I say, guess what? We're still married!" Not even being on separate sides of the country will be able to put a damper on their relationship. If they are making it work and don't care about what other say, that is all that matters.

After meeting through mutual friends, Ralph and Hughes tied the knot in 2005 and brought in two kids each from their previous marriages. Their careers may keep them plenty busy, but it sounds like they have the perfect plan to keep their marriage as strong as ever. Now that filming has started back up for Abbott Elementary's third season, it's likely Ralph will continue being super busy, as will her husband with his own job. At least the holidays are coming up, where they will probably be spending as much time together as they can.

Speaking of Abbott Elementary, some changes are in store for the third season of the ABC sitcom. The show's format will be a tad different as the seasons follow the school calendar, which will be sticking. Since the show won't be coming back until February, that will be a lot to catch up on. However, it's nothing the show can't handle. Plus, there will be a special one-hour premiere, which will make the long wait worth it. It's likely the episode will be catching viewers up on what they missed, including Greg and Janine's blossoming relationship, which will surely be interesting.

As Sheryl Lee Ralph keeps her marriage strong even while filming Abbott Elementary, fans will be able to watch the upcoming third season premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET only on ABC. New episodes will be streaming on Hulu, where the first two seasons are currently available to watch.