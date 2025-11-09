A ‘Pawn Stars’ Family Member Just Passed Away: RIP to Joanne Harrison

Rick Harrison is mourning the loss of his mother. TMZ reports the Pawn Stars staple’s mother Joanne has died at the age of 85.

Joanne passed away at a Las Vegas hospital. This is a major loss for Rick as he lost his father, Richard, in 2018 from Parkinson’s disease.

Rick also lost his son Adam in 2024 from an accidental fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose. Adam was 39 at the time of his death.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger earlier this year, Rick reflected on the loss of Adam and how it impacted his life. “I think about him every day,” Rich shared. “In his 20s, he had the drug problems, and I put him in rehab so many times. Every time, he’d be doing great, and then it would fall back. You hear the same story from a million people. It got really, really bad, and apparently, it wasn’t heroin. He ended up getting some fentanyl that killed him.” Rick added that “when you lose a kid, you second guess” everything.

He says he went through periods of self-blame. “Could I have done something different?” he asked. “I think I did everything right, but you just sit in your head (thinking), ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’ … You have a hundred things go through your mind. There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

Rick also told Bensinger that as the parent of a child struggling with drug addiction, “you try to give them tough love,” but “you never see the OD coming.”

USA Today reports Adam was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in the Las Vegas guest house he was living in at the time. Rick almost immediately spoke out about the drug epidemic.

“The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously,” he told TMZ.