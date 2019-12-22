‘A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Idina Menzel, who wowed audiences with her Thanksgiving get-up, is set to host A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel. The special is in its 21st year. Along with the “Let It Go” performer, Ne-Yo, Adam Lambert and Kelly Rowland will all be making appearances on the show.

Those looking to catch the special live can do so at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The special will also be available on CBS All-Access and can be caught on most other on-demand providers. Viewers who won’t be around can also set their DVRs to record it.

The premise of the show, as always, will focus on uplifting adoption stories. There will be much support shown from the hosts in regards to the adoptive parents, social workers and former foster children.

There will be three families spotlighted in the special. The show is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment with Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury as the Executive Producers.

One of which will be the Hohl Family from Inland Empire, California.

“Louis and Lakiesha Hohl had always wanted a big family, and with four sons, they already had one. The couple chose to expand their family by adopting sisters Anayah, 5, and Sammie, 3, both ballerinas. The girls had been neglected and separated in foster care and are now thriving in their large, loving family.”

Also featured will be the Adams Family from Orange County, California. The family learned of the opportunity through church and quickly took action.

“After learning at church that single parents can adopt from foster care, psychologist David Adams adopted 7-year-old Makayla and her nine-year-old brother, Andrew. The siblings had been in foster care for more than half their lives. They adore visiting their new grandparents — Adam’s parents — in Oklahoma and hope their dad finds a wife who “loves him as much as we do.”

Lastly, the DeRitis Family who came in and adopted a pair of siblings.

“Jesse was 4 when he was placed in foster care with his 2-year-old sister, Cynthia, due to extreme neglect. The children spent years moving from home to home. Jesse remembers thinking, “Does anyone really want us? Is there something we’re doing wrong?” Four years later, aerospace engineer Richard DeRitis and his wife, Joanne, who had married later in life, adopted the siblings. Today, their lives transformed, both children are in college and love to fly with their dad.”