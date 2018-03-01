‘9-1-1’: Abby Connects Emergency Calls to Find a Murderer

9-1-1‘s Abby Clark proved she’s not only an effective operator, she’s also an amateur detective.

During the show’s seventh episode, titled “Full Moon (Creepy AF)”, first responders Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Buck (Oliver Stark) were convinced that crazy things happen during the full moon, and the central case in the episode was no different.

Abby (Connie Britton) takes a call from a woman claiming a man is trying to break into her house. She tells her to say cops are on their way but the man breaks in and Abby can hear him stab her to death before the phone gets disconnected.

“The idea that the full moon causes odd behavior and happenings goes back centuries,” Bobby (Peter Krause) tells Buck.

Elsewhere Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Athena (Angela Bassett) responded to a the house of an elderly woman, Kathy, who thought there was a man looking at her, but when the first responders arrived to find no one, they thought it was a false alarm. Until they saw dirty shoe marks on the floor.

Later in the episode, Abby connects the murdered woman and Kathy, she believes the elderly woman was about to be murdered by the ex-wife of another member of their domestic violence support group.

The murderer enters his ex-wife’s house, where the elderly woman is staying and tries to hurt them. But when he opens the bathroom door where they’re hiding, his ex-wife beats him to death with a baseball bat.

“I was ready for him this time… thanks to you,” the woman said to Abby.

Fans celebrated the ex-wife getting justice on her abusive husband, as well as Abby sticking out for her callers to prevent crimes.

The ladies also faced a man high on bath salts that was biting and eating a man like a werewolf.

Buck and Bobby also respond to a maternity yoga class where three women go into labor unexpectedly, with at least one of the women having their baby on her yoga mat.

