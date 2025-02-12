9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is addressing his potential exit from the ABC drama. The Season 8 fall finale ended with Guzman’s Eddie Diaz deciding to move to El Paso to be closer to his son Christopher, who has been staying with Eddie’s parents after Eddie was caught with a doppelgänger of his dead wife and Christopher’s mom. Guzman’s official exit hasn’t yet been announced, and while speaking to Forbes, he gave an update on his future on the show.

“I love the character so much, and it’s been a pleasure playing the character for so long that I could see myself playing for a bit longer,” Guzman said. “However, if I woke up tomorrow and the character was no longer available to play, I would feel solid in the fact that I did my due diligence with him.”

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) RYAN GUZMAN

Despite the fact that Eddie will seemingly be moving to Texas, it sounds like Guzman will be sticking around, at least for now. As far as the moving storyline goes, it’s likely to continue, but how and for how long is unknown. At the very least, fans should be expecting Eddie Diaz to stay at the 118 for a while, even if it’s not all the time.

It’s hard to predict what will happen with Eddie and Christopher, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer. 9-1-1 is still on hiatus, but the series will be coming back on Thursday, Mar. 6, and as always, it will be as intense as ever. There will be much to look forward to, and not just with the Eddie storyline. There will also be a kidnapping storyline involving Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, and it will be exciting and nerve-wracking to see how it all goes down.

9-1-1 without Ryan Guzman and without Eddie would be hard, and the good news is that it seems like nothing too big will happen. But fans will just have to wait and see when 9-1-1 returns on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, all eight seasons are streaming now on Hulu. There will be much to look forward to as the season continues, and it’s all unpredictable. The hope is that Eddie will be around for a good chunk of it because 9-1-1 would not be the same without him.