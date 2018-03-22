‘9-1-1’ Season Finale Shocks Viewers With ‘Not-Dead’ Emergency

9-1-1 saved its craziest emergency yet for the season finale.

First responders Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) go to the house of a psychic after a man collapses and seemingly dies on the scene. As the paramedics put the body in a body bag, viewers hear the man’s thoughts revealing the man is not actually dead.

Later in the episode, the man is at the morgue, where the coroner is about to saw into his body, when the man finally gets movement of his arm and is able to sit up. Shocked by the man walking up after “dying,” the coroner passes out and accidentally cuts himself in the stomach with the saw he was holding.

The man stands and grabs the coroners’ phone number to call 9-1-1.

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?”

“Umm…” the man replies.

Hen and Chimney respond to the call and recognize the man.

“Wait, you were…” Hen says.

“I was dead, right?” The man reveals he suffers from narcolepsy with cataplexy, which means he fell into a paralytic sleep while he was in the psychic’s house leading everyone to think he was dead.

“You must have freaked out when you woke up on this table,” Chimney says.

“I did the first time it happened,” the man says. “I’ve been pronounced dead three times.”

Hen suggests the man wear a bracelet to let paramedics know of his disease, but the man says he’d rather cherish life while he can until the day he doesn’t wake up before he’s buried alive.

Fans were freaked out by the latest emergency, also letting out their feelings about 9-1-1 ending for the season.

Um the guy on #911onFOX has narcolepsy with cateplexy like me. Unlike me he gets pronounced dead on occasion. What the heck? Is that a thing?! — viola Lenz (@VindalooWho) March 22, 2018

What an arsehole? He doesn’t want ppl to know about his narcolepsy condition👀🤔😏. Death becomes you my arse. You won’t even this lucky forever. Karen is mad as hell & justifiably. #911onFOX — ShannonGoodPress (@ShannonGoodpres) March 22, 2018

Narcolepsy. 😴 That’s what the red hair Man had while he wasn’t dead but just sleep w/ his eyes open. 👁👁 CRAZY! HE DO NEED 2 tell some1 B4 his Ass be pronounced dead then DIE 4 REAL. #911onFOX — PARIS (@PDanceMusic) March 22, 2018

9-1-1 will return for a second season fall of 2018 on Fox.