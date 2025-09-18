‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Seemingly Casts ‘Transformers’ and ’24’ Star

9-1-1: Nashville is turning up the heat as the series premiere approaches, and it seems like a Transformers and 24 star is joining the cast.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Glenn Morshower looks to have landed a spot on the 9-1-1 spinoff.

A casting call from Jenny Alison Casting shared on Facebook last month that Nashville was looking for a stand-in of a male, 20-50 years of age, 5’10-6’10, and similar complexion to “the male pictured below,” which is a blurred picture of what looks to be Morshower at a premiere for 24. ABC hasn’t revealed that Morshower is appearing in 9-1-1: Nashville, and it very well could just be a coincidence, but it seems like a pretty sure thing. What kind of role he’s taking on is unknown, but it shouldn’t be long until his casting is announced.

9-1-1: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

Meanwhile, Morshower is best known for his roles as Secret Agent Aaron Pierce in the Fox action drama 24, Colonel Sharp, and General Morshower in the Transformers franchise. He can most recently be seen in the thriller Viridian, which released in February. Other credits include The Short Game, Manhunt, The Resident, Panhandle, Ozark, The Little Things, Scream Test, I’m Dying Up Here, Bloodline, and Supergirl.

If Morshower is truly joining 9-1-1: Nashville, he’ll be the latest big star coming on board. Country star Kane Brown is set to appear in the series premiere, airing on Oct. 9. BTS videos from filming show him playing a concert and acting as if there’s a tornado heading towards the outdoor venue.

It’s hard to predict if and when ABC will formally announce Morshower as part of the cast, but with the series premiering soon, it shouldn’t be too much longer. At the very least, 9-1-1: Nashville will be here on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, so there will be a lot to look forward to. For now, fans can watch 24 on Hulu and prepare for his possible appearance in the spinoff.