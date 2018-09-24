FOX Pulls the Plug on ‘R-Rated’ ‘9-1-1’ Scene Starring Charisma Carpenter

Fox was fine with 9-1-1 showing a man getting his head cemented in a microwave during the season two premiere, but the network was not OK with a graphic trauma scene featuring actress Charisma Carpenter.

Showrunner Tim Minear told TVLine at the Television Critics Associated Press tour in August that the cut scene was “naughty.”

“We were all set to go, and Standards and Practices would just not let me do it,” Minear explained.

As previously reported in July, Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) was cast as a 911 caller who gets “stuck between a rock and a hard place” in “the most crazy of ways.”

Minear told TVLine this was going to involve Carpenter’s lover collapsing on top of her after using Viagra. Thanks to vaginal “clamping,” his penis was to be stuck inside her. It can be a real-life crisis, and is known as penis captivus.

“It was too sexual,” Minear told Entertainment Weekly this month. “It’s where the vagina clamps down on the penis and it becomes like a Chinese finger trap—you can’t get out.”

A similar case was featured in CBS’ Code Black, but Minear said their case was “different” and Fox did not approve.

Minear told TVLine he hopes to include Carpenter at some point in the future.

“As soon as I have the perfect thing for Charisma, she will be on the show,” he explained. “I was so looking forward to working with her again, I’ve got to find the other perfect role.”

The scene with Carpenter would likely have fit in the montage Minear used to open 9-1-1‘s second season on Sunday night. Before the title card, the cast was seen responding to various emergencies around Los Angeles during the hottest day of the year.

Later in the episode, the team also responded to a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg and wound up with live ammunition inside him. Another emergency included a group of friends who put one of their heads inside a microwave, then poured cement inside it.

While Carpenter is nowhere to be seen in the new season of 9-1-1, two new characters made an instant impact in the season premiere. Eddie Diaz, played by Ryan Guzman, already created tension on the firefighter squad, giving Buck (Oliver Stark) come competition.

Buck’s sister, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) also made her debut. Maddie tries to escape an abusive relationship, so Buck helped her get a new job as a 911 operator.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Fox Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox