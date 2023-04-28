4 NBC Show Currently in Danger of Cancellation

Networks are still making renewal and cancellation decisions, and among those is NBC. With a few shows ending this season, the network has made a handful of renewals already, including both the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises. With still four shows yet to receive news, they all could go either way. Surprisingly, the only shows that remain in limbo are sitcoms, and while it's possible NBC would want to renew all or most to keep the comedies on the line, nothing is certain for now until they confirm it. It should be pointed out that NBC hasn't made any cancellations as of yet, aside from ending The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, so who knows what's in store. Excluding new series Found, which is premiering this fall, these four shows are still in jeopardy.

The second season of this workplace comedy ended earlier this month and is on par to be like shows The Office, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Superstore. While ratings have remained steady, the sitcom is yet to be on the same wavelength as the aforementioned favorites. It's possible that the network would want to renew it since workplace comedies tend to do well, but right now, it could go either way, it seems.

The second sitcom on this list is Grand Crew, which is currently airing its second season, with the finale airing tonight. While both seasons have had only 10 episodes, it makes for an easy midseason series and keeps viewers' interest up. While ratings could be better, it does give NBC a set series for the midseason lineup, which is sometimes hard to do. It seems like it could go either way, but if we're depending on ratings, it's likely NBC would ax it.

George Lopez is back in Lopez vs. Lopez, and while it only just premiered this past November, the series has done decently for its first season. While it may not be waking people up in the middle of the night, it's still filled to the brim with nostalgia, so it could be what makes NBC keep the show going. It's still leaning either way, but it's possible the Lopezes will stick around for another season.

Will Dwayne Johnson be able to sway NBC for another season like he did with the election on Young Rock? The series completed airing its 13-episode third season in February, so fans have been waiting a while for any news on the sitcom's future. While ratings have dipped a bit since the premiere in 2021, The Rock is a pretty good excuse to keep the show going. As of now, it seems to be a 50/50 shot.