'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Angela Bassett's Athena in Season 6, Episode 15

This week's 9-1-1, Season 6, Episode 15, "Life and Death," had some interesting storylines that included a death doula and tax fraud, but Angela Bassett's Athena was involved in a very curious case of life and death, and fans ate up every second. The episode saw Athena try to deliver an arrest warrant, only the guy she was arresting died while on the way to the station. Then it was discovered he didn't die and switched hospital bracelets in the ER. When they finally brought him in again after catching him at his house, he truly died while being processed, and it was wild.

9-1-1 fans were singing Angela Basset's praises during the episode as Athena worked to solve the most mysterious case she's had in a while. Like always, the police sergeant was able to crack it, and like always, fans were obsessed. While the actress may be known for doing the thing, Athena Grant-Nash has done it, too.