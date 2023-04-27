'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Angela Bassett's Athena in Season 6, Episode 15
This week's 9-1-1, Season 6, Episode 15, "Life and Death," had some interesting storylines that included a death doula and tax fraud, but Angela Bassett's Athena was involved in a very curious case of life and death, and fans ate up every second. The episode saw Athena try to deliver an arrest warrant, only the guy she was arresting died while on the way to the station. Then it was discovered he didn't die and switched hospital bracelets in the ER. When they finally brought him in again after catching him at his house, he truly died while being processed, and it was wild.
9-1-1 fans were singing Angela Basset's praises during the episode as Athena worked to solve the most mysterious case she's had in a while. Like always, the police sergeant was able to crack it, and like always, fans were obsessed. While the actress may be known for doing the thing, Athena Grant-Nash has done it, too.
Athena isn't One to Give Up, and '9-1-1' Fans Know That
#911OnFox That’s why I love Athena she don’t ever give until she gets to the bottom of a case. Go get this Dominic Dunn person Athena show him he messing with the wrong cop— Cleo Griffith (@GriffithCleo) April 25, 2023
"Athena be figuring everything out. Okay Auntie," one fan wrote. Another fan said, "been a hot minute since we got the spotlight on athena and im here for it."prevnext
'9-1-1' Fans Need More of Athena's Investigator Skills
I LOVE the episodes were Athena gets to be an investigator and we see her breakdown a scene and solve the mystery #911onFOX— NEK 🧊 (@sweetneka_) April 26, 2023
"I love Angela Bassett's expressions" a third fan said. "You can tell when Athena knows something just isn't RIGHT, because Angela is just so GOOD."prevnext
Athena Grant, What a Queen You Are
I love Angela Bassett's expressions. You can tell when Athena knows something just isn't RIGHT, because Angela is just so GOOD. #911OnFox— Sunshine 🌞 (@MaybeMander) April 25, 2023
A fourth fan said, "ATHENA YOU ARE MY QUEEN OH MOTHER !!!!" While a fifth wrote, "Athena is the GOAT."prevnext
'9-1-1' Fans Are Singing Athena's Praises
Athena Grant doing a perp walk to I Put a Spell on You is the sexiest moment on tv this year. #911onFOX— Shane (Taylor's Version)🧣 (@shaneo693061) April 25, 2023
"athena is the fkn queen, she can figure anything out!!!" a sixth fan said. "love how athena is being so athena when she doesn't even try to," wrote a seventh.prevnext
Is a Career Change in Athena's Future?
Imma need Athena to be a detective at this point #911onFOX— evee_loso ♒✨💖 (@ymegifted) April 25, 2023
One fan wrote, "anyway athena is my favorite detective." Another pointed out, "Oooh… a body swap! A new mystery for Athena to solve!"prevnext
'9-1-1' — Official Synopsis for Season 6, Episode 15 "Death and Taxes"
"The 118 race to the rescue at emergencies when a fire breaks out in an accountant's office, and a car crashes into a 'living funeral.' Athena is shocked when a suspect dies in her custody minutes after she arrests him; Buck is attracted to a death doula; Maddie and Chimney panic when they are audited by the IRS in the all-new "Death and Taxes" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-615) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)."prev