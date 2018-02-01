‘9-1-1’: Watch Angela Bassett’s Intense ‘Mama Bear’ Arrest Scene

While most of Wednesday night’s 9-1-1 was focused on a plane crash, there was a B-plot with Angela Bassett that let her flex her “mama bear” instincts.

The scene showed Bassett’s character, LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant, barging into the home of a teenage girl. It turns out the teen was responsible for bullying Athena’s daughter at school and driving her to attempt suicide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bassett obviously couldn’t interrogate her for that, but she decided to make up a noise/drug use complaint to storm into the backyard, which was hosting a party.

She then confronts the girl and then arrests her after noticing drugs in her purse.

RETWEET if you would have done the same for your daughter. #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/kEbAVV5H2M — 9-1-1 (@911onFOX) January 25, 2018

“I promise you, no one here is smoking marijuana,” the girl says.

Athena replies, “Did I say marijuana? No, I don’t think I did. No, hey called to say there’s some skanky teenage hoe livin’ up in here stanking up the neighborhood. Bringing down the property values and such. I’m gonna guess that’d be you. “

Bassett delivered a dominant performance in the scene, and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts as it played out. She compared Athena’s demeanor to that of an angry mama bear.

“Hell hath no fury like a momma who’s cub has been harmed,” Bassett wrote. “Told you: Don’t mess with my babies — real or on FOX!”

Hell hath no fury like a momma who’s cub has been harmed… #911onFox — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) January 25, 2018

Told you- don’t mess with my babies- real or on FOX! #911onFox https://t.co/EALTFbg84y — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) January 25, 2018

Fans were equally pumped about the moment and took to Twitter to freak out over Bassett stellar performance.

“I’m loving this episode. Angela Bassett’s character is on [fire]!” one fan wrote.

Another viewer added, “Angela Bassett is such a BADASS, and I am here for it.”

I’m loving this episode. Angela Bassett’s character is on 🔥 🔥🔥!!! — #Lawana (@BriggsLawana) January 25, 2018

@ImAngelaBassett is such a BADASS and I am here for it 😍😍😍 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/lRACbMtqxf — Michael Tyler (@TheMichaelTylr) January 25, 2018

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo Credit: FOX