‘9-1-1’ First Look Photos Show Cast in Action

Ryan Murphy is stepping into the procedural drama genre for his new series 9-1-1, and the first look at the cast shows a lot of promise.

9-1-1 is Murphy’s attempt at “reimagining the procedural drama” for FOX after his successes with American Horror Story, Glee and American Crime Story.

Little is known about the premise aside from the fact that it will follow police officers, firefighters and paramedics as they deal with “frightening, shocking and heart-stopping” scenarios.

Aside from Murphy’s vision, the cast is the show’s strongest selling point. Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause lead the cast with Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds and Rockmund Dunbar in supporting roles.

The first batch of cast photos show the actors in action, with Krause and Stark in firefighter gear; Hinds and Choi in lighter fire uniforms; Basset in an officer’s uniform; and Britton in character as a 911 operator. Dunbar is also shown as the husband to Bassett’s character.

9-1-1 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.