'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Question Owen's Competency After Frozen Man Death Scene

This week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star involved a scene that was as crazy as it sounds, and fans had questions. In Season 4, Episode 13, "Open," after initially meeting his girlfriend's husband, Owen broke it off with Michaela McManus' Kendra. However, Kendra ended up arguing with Brett, her husband, and told him that she hopes he freezes to death right before he stepped into a cryotherapy chamber. Her wish came true, and the ice death scene shocked viewers for a number of reasons.

When the 126 arrived on the scene, it looked like Brett was DOA, but of course, Owen felt like he had to try. Unfortunately, he attempted to perform chest compressions on someone who is literally frozen, and he broke right into his chest. This raised questions from many who had watched and wondered just how he made fire captain.