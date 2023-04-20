'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Question Owen's Competency After Frozen Man Death Scene
This week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star involved a scene that was as crazy as it sounds, and fans had questions. In Season 4, Episode 13, "Open," after initially meeting his girlfriend's husband, Owen broke it off with Michaela McManus' Kendra. However, Kendra ended up arguing with Brett, her husband, and told him that she hopes he freezes to death right before he stepped into a cryotherapy chamber. Her wish came true, and the ice death scene shocked viewers for a number of reasons.
When the 126 arrived on the scene, it looked like Brett was DOA, but of course, Owen felt like he had to try. Unfortunately, he attempted to perform chest compressions on someone who is literally frozen, and he broke right into his chest. This raised questions from many who had watched and wondered just how he made fire captain.
Not The Type of Storyline Fox Usually Features
If Owen doesn’t get fired for killing this man……#911LoneStar— bella✈︎ (@lvcybradford) April 20, 2023
"I liked Owen earlier but is he THAT stupid to try & give CPR to a person who has frozen in a cryogenic chamber!?," wrote one fan. "PS: I'm never watching that scene again. Too gruesome."
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Are Questioning Owen's Actions
I’m trying to figure out why Owen wouldn’t try and thaw him first or just wait for Medical. Like isn’t that what the whole “you’re not dead, till you’re warm and dead” phrase is supposed to mean? 🫢#911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/Dj9sBQuZUG— Hayley 😁🙃 (🚒 911 Spoilers) (@Blankets_Rsoft) April 19, 2023
"NOT OWEN BREAKING THIS GUY LIKE A CRACKER???? WHY THE HELL DID U DO CPR ON HIM WITHOUT CONSIDERING THAT THIS COULDVE HAPPENED," a second fan wondered. "Oh my God!!! Why did Owen think he could do CPR on Brett when he was frozen solid?! He broke his chest cavity wide open," wrote a third.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Point Out Owen's Track Odd and Psychotic Track Record
if i had a nickel for every time a main character abduction or psychopathic owen love interest plot happened in lone star i would have two nickels … #911lonestar— autumn semi ia (@carlosglasses) April 19, 2023
"WHYYYY do we keep doing these kind of stories with owen and women???? there is no emotional investment in any of these," a fourth fan wrote. "just give owen an actual love story or just have him be a supporting player. stop doing this."
Maybe Owen Should Stay Away From Dating
Owen should swear off dating because it has not gone well at all for him #911Lonestar pic.twitter.com/VzOYUA8ehm— ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) April 19, 2023
"Owen, I seriously don't think you've had the right woman after Gwyn," wrote a fifth fan. A sixth fan said, "Owen need to wisely choose a woman please these lady be out here choosing is crazy as'f."
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Viewers Agree It Was a Bad Idea
"This scene literally shook me so bad idk why Owen thought chest compressions was a good idea on a frozen guy," one fan wrote on YouTube.prevnext
'9-1-1: Lone Star' — Official Synopsis for Season 4, Episode 13 "Open"
"Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new 'Open' episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-412) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)."