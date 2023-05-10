'9-1-1: Lone Star': T.K. and Carlos Struggle with Possible Life-Changing News

T.K. and Carlos have seen yet another obstacle come their way on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is as heartbreaking as ever. Amidst Judd and Tommy's rift in Season 4, Episode 16, "A House Divided," T.K. tells Carlos about his Uncle Robert having Huntington's disease, revealing that the hereditary disease is on his dad's side. The two had a heart-to-heart that proved that their love will overcome anything.

When T.K. tells Carlos about the disease, they both are as scared as ever. T.K. lists off some of the symptoms, cognitive functions, having trouble walking, memory troubles, and more, and while Carlos is clearly scared, the thought doesn't faze him. He tells T.K. that he's going to work to get him to remember him if he needs to because they are soulmates, and he knew it the day he first brought him home.

It's no secret that the couple have gone through a lot in the four seasons the show has been on, from comas to abductions and more. This is likely part of the tragedy before the Tarlos wedding that co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear previously talked about, but I wouldn't count an emergency out just yet. Obviously, no matter what the results say, T.K. and Carlos are going to be together forever, and this is just one more obstacle that they'll have to cross together.

Luckily, the episode ended on a very happy note, as Owen called T.K. and revealed that he is negative for Huntington's, meaning that T.K. is too. Considering that Owen is a cancer survivor, it would be pretty harsh to stick him with Huntington's and then T.K. as well, as if the both of them haven't been through enough. Since T.K. is clear, this is one less worry that he and Carlos have as they get ready to say their vows. And fans may just want to have tissues with them, just in case.

Since there is going to be a Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, it wouldn't be surprising if they decide to stick them with yet another big obstacle, one that is even bigger than a life-altering disease. The two have previously talked about having children, and while Carlos wasn't exactly ready to be a dad just yet, or ever, he could always change his mind. Season 3 saw a proposal, Season 4 will have the wedding, maybe Season 5 will finally include Tarlos as parents? That's still a long way away, and maybe even longer because of the writers' strike, but at least we can still look forward to the Tarlos wedding when that airs during the two-hour Season 4 finale next Tuesday, May 16 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.