8 TV Revivals Worth Getting Excited About

Networks are taking viewers on a trip to the past with several highly-anticipated TV series revivals.

2018 has proven to be the year of nostalgia, with a number of networks announcing their intentions to bring back popular series that have long since ended. Following on the heels of successful revival of ’90s sitcom Roseanne, which was later canceled and then rebranded as spinoff series The Conners, more networks are getting onboard with the idea of reviving past series that proved to be successful during their original runs.

Although not every revival series has been confirmed and some are still in the early stages of production, these small-screen reboots already have fans excited.

Keep scrolling to see the most anticipated series revivals that are worth getting excited about.

Daria

More than 15 years after it went off air, MTV’s Daria is about to make a comeback. The 1990s animated feminist series, which began as a Beavis and Butt-Head spinoff and ran from March 1997 until January 2002, is being revived by MTV Studios.



“The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race,” a synopsis for the revival series, titled Daria & Jodine, reads.



There is currently no date set for when the reboot will premiere, but for those wanting to jump back into the all of the girl power-inducing feels that the original series brought, it is now streaming on Hulu.

Murphy Brown

Originally airing from 1988 until 1998, Murphy Brown is returning to CBS this fall, bringing with it familiar faces and its iconic political satire.



“As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” CBS said of the revival.



Original cast members Faith Ford, Grant Shaild and Joe Regalbuto will return for the revival, while Jake Dorman will take on the role of Murphy Brown’s adult son, Avery Brown, and Tyne Daly will portray Phyllis, Phil’s sister who assumes control of his bar following his death.



Murphy Brown will premiere Thursday’s this fall at 9 p.m. ET.

Last Man Standing

Tim Allen is returning to the small screen, jumping from ABC to Fox just one year after Last Man Standing was canceled by the alphabet network.



The revival of the popular sitcom was largely due to the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival, which drew in record ratings during its debut season and scored ABC some top honors before its ultimate cancellation.



When Last Man Standing returns, it will be sticking with its original charm, promising plenty of laughs as “quintessential man’s man” Mike Baxter navigated life in a home filled mostly with women. The revival is also planning to tackle some tough issues, including guns.



Last Man Standing‘s seventh season will premiere Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Mad About You

Although nothing is yet set in stone and the information regarding the revival is limited, it was reported in May that CBS was eyeing a possible revival of ’90s sitcom Mad About You, with intentions to bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back to TV screens as Jamie and Paul Buchman.



The original series aired from September 1992 until May 1999 and brought plenty of laughs as married New York couple Paul and Jamie Buchman navigate domestic life and everyday situations.



Should the series be picked up, it will reportedly be a limited-run series, like Will & Grace, and would revolve around the Buchman’s dealing with “empty-nest” syndrome after their daughter leaves for college.

Sister, Sister

Although it is not an official “go,” fans of ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister could very well be seeing their favorite set of identical twins return to TV, albeit a bit older.



Tamera Mowry told PopCulture.com that a revival, which fans have been pleading for ever since the series went off air in 1999, is getting close to making its comeback.



“We are so close to making it happen. There are three steps, and we are now at two-and-a-half. So that tells you how close we are to making it happen,” Mowry said. “We have a premise and I cannot wait for [audiences] to find out. It is going to be awesome.”



It is not known if the revival has been shopped around to different networks and no timeframe for the possible revival has been revealed.

Miami Vice

Metro-Dade Police Department detectives James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs became a cultural phenomenon when Miami Vice aired from 1984 until 1989 on NBC, and they are about to be launched into the 21st century.



Fans have Vin Diesel to thank for the reboot, which will air on NBC. Diesel, who will produce the series alongside Chris Morgan, reportedly went straight to NBC with the idea to revive the series.



Having incorporated visual effects and music from the ’80s during its original run, fans are already looking forward to seeing how the revival series will incorporate modern music and visuals as well as tackle modern crime.

The Baby-Sitters Club

More than 20 years after it went off screen, The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the popular book series of the same name, is set to return, incorporating modern day issues that teens face into the revival.



“As lifelong fans of The Baby-Sitters Club and its enduring messages of entrepreneurialism, empowerment, diversity and most importantly, female friendships, we couldn’t be more thrilled to work on this special project with Rachel and Lucia,” Walden Media’s Senior VP Development and Production Naia Cucukov said of the revival.



The series originally aired in the ’90s on HBO and also spawned a Baby-Sitters Club film in 1995.



The revival series is currently being shopped around to various networks.

The Office

The Office has been a favorite ever since it aired and has kept fans laughing long after its series finale. Now, there is hope that the Dunder Mifflin crew will be coming back to TV screens sometime soon.

In December it was reported that NBC was eyeing a revival of the fan-favorite series, which would be a continuation of the original series and would see a return of several original characters as well as some fresh faces. Among those not returning would be regional manager Michael Scott, portrayed by Steve Carell.



Although there is no solid information regarding the revival, it was believed that NBC was aiming to air the revival during the 2018-2019 TV season.