'61st Street': Mark O'Brien on Officer Logan's Mental State in Season 2 (Exclusive)

61st Street Season 2 has landed on The CW, and it's once again all about getting justice, only it's much more of a struggle now. After Mark O'Brien's Officer Logan killed an innocent black man, he didn't remember anything of it, and now he's trying to find the balance between coming to the realization of what he did and going on with his life, and it's eating him up inside. O'Brien spoke to PopCulture.com about Season 2, Episode 2, "Trust Me," which premiered on July 29, and opened up about what that cliffhanger could bring.

The end of the Season 2 premiere saw Logan going to Courtney B. Vance's Franklin to tell him what he had done. In the newest episode, the officer was struggling more than ever with what happened, worried that he was going to get caught while at the same time continuing with his job. When it comes to his mentality, O'Brien tells PopCulture that "it's overtaken him completely."

(Photo: 61st Street -- "Trust me" -- Image Number: SFT202_0344r -- Pictured: Mark O'Brien as Johnny Logan and Courtney B. Vance as Franklin Roberts - George Burns/AMC)

"I don't think he sleeps in Season 2," O'Brien shared. "And because he's put in an impossible situation, but as an actor, that's kind of what you want. You want to put as much stress on your character as possible so that they have odds against him. And his odds are everywhere he looks, he has things against him. There's no real way of winning. There's no real place for him to go. Everywhere is, even with Franklin, he doesn't really know him and it is a big deal what he's doing. He trained his father and all of his coworkers over his entire life, so there's no way he can really ever settle. And so I think the mental exhaustion and the mental uncertainty just is completely overwhelming for him for the entire season, which is, as an actor, it's constantly stimulating to play."

On top of the murder, it seems Officer Logan just can't catch a break because, during a police raid in the final seconds of the episode, he was shot and unresponsive. While O'Brien couldn't give away too much about Episode 3, he did say that "it's interesting how and why he is shot at the end of Episode 2, and it puts him in a place that's even more precarious, more chronic danger because now his life hangs in the balance." He continued, "So it's gotten as severe, as intense, and as conflicted as it could possibly be, both mentally and now, physically. He has nowhere to turn. Can he keep being a cop at all? Can he even keep this up anymore? There's even less people he can trust. And so clinging to Franklin will become even more essential at this point."

Officer Logan has a lot on his plate, and it's not letting up any time soon. Fans will have to tune in to new episodes of 61st Street on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW following the final season of All American: Homecoming.