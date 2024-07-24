'61st Street': Courtney B. Vance on Being 'So Eternally Grateful' With Legal Drama's Second Life on The CW After AMC Cancellation (Exclusive)

61st Street has made a comeback after almost two years and star Courtney B. Vance spoke to PopCulture.com all about it. The legal drama initially aired on AMC, premiering in 2022. Season 2 was filmed that same year, but unfortunately, AMC canceled it due to budget cuts, even with all eight episodes having already been filmed.

Luckily, The CW picked up the series in 2023, airing the first season last year as well, and the second season has finally found its way to screens. Vance recalled what it was like finding out that AMC had canned the series, especially after the entire season had already finished shooting, and also talks 61st Street's roller coaster ride to being saved by The CW.

(Photo: 61st Street -- Image Number: SFT201_0871r -- Pictured: Courtney B. Vance as Franklin Roberts -- Photo: George Burns/AMC -- © 2024 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved. - George Burns/AMC)

"We were so excited because we were so upset with AMC," Vance admitted. "And now that cast and the crew, because we were very, very close as a company with the cast and the crew, and Alana Mayo, I forgot, Alana Mayo was one of the executive producers who helped shepherd this in such a wonderful and major way. But we were all very, very hurt, very distraught, because these kinds of things, they end up for money reasons, bean counters, they end up going away because it's just monopoly money to them. It's not the project that people spend so many hours and so much sweat, blood, and tears on, it's a write-off. And so for CW to step in and give us life again was a godsend. So eternally grateful."

There have been numerous shows that have switched networks and gotten saved. While it's hard to tell if more could be on the way following Season 2, but it might be a little too early for that. At the very least, it is nice that these episodes are finally being shown after two years and that the hard work the cast and crew put into the season is getting recognized. There is no telling what will happen in the second season, but fans should tune in on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET following the final season of All American: Homecoming because there is a lot to look forward to. 61st Street got saved for a reason, and the wait for Season 2 has finally ended.