5 ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars to Return to ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

When Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage resumes its second season, several Young Sheldon stars will be making appearances.

TVLine reports that five stars from the Big Bang Theory prequel will be returning to the spinoff.

The biggest return is Lance Barber, whose George Sr. died ahead of the Young Sheldon series finale. Barber guest starred in Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy as part of a dream that Georgie was having. The episode that Barber will be appearing in during the second season in Episode 18, and will be joined by a handful of Young Sheldon guest stars in the same episode.

Pictured: Lance Barber as George Sr. (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but Zoe Perry (Mary), Raegan Revord (Missy), and Doc Farrow (Coach Wilkins) will all be returning. Additionally, Rex Linn is making his Georgie & Mandy debut as Principal Petersen. What exactly will bring everyone together is unknown, but more details will surely be released in the coming weeks. Annie Potts and Matt Hobby have also appeared on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on more than one occasion, along with Craig T. Nelson.

Meanwhile, even though Georgie & Mandy has been getting quite a lot of Young Sheldon stars, one is still missing. Iain Armitage has yet to reprise his role as the titular kid genius, who went to Caltech at the end of the series. As of now, it’s unknown when and if Sheldon Cooper will make an appearance, but Armitage is staying busy in the meantime. He’s set to appear on fellow CBS sitcom Ghosts later this season. Plus, Georgie & Mandy has been renewed for Season 3, so there are still plenty of chances for him to appear. If anything, the series isn’t short on Young Sheldon stars.

Additional details about the episode, such as a premiere date, have not been revealed, but it’s only a matter of time before more information is shared. In the meantime, all Season 2 episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage are streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of the series return on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. There will be a lot to look forward to as the season continues, especially when it comes to the upcoming Young Sheldon appearances.