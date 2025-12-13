‘Young Sheldon’ Star to Appear on Another CBS Show

One Young Sheldon star is coming back to CBS, and it’s not for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

According to Variety, Iain Armitage will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the comedy Ghosts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Armitage will appear as a “heightened version of himself, taking part in a high-stakes poker game at the mansion.” Filming kicked off on the episode earlier this week, and it’s set to air on April 16. This will mark Armitage’s return to the Eye network since Young Sheldon ended in 2024. The actor starred as the younger version of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (originally played by Jim Parsons) in all seven seasons of the prequel.

Pictured (L-R): Iain Armitage as Sheldon Photo: CBS

Many Young Sheldon fans have been hoping that he would make an appearance in the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, even just for one of the holiday episodes, since Sheldon’s at Caltech. Sheldon has been name-dropped on more than a few occasions, but Armitage has yet to make an appearance. At the very least, fans will be seeing him on CBS again in the near future, just on a different sitcom.

Aside from Young Sheldon, Armitage is known for his role as Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. Additional credits include Ghostwriter, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Scoob!, I’m Not Here, Our Souls at Night, and The Glass Castle. Upcoming, Armitage will be reprising his voice role as Shaggy in Scoob!: Holiday Hant. He is also set to star in the sci-fi thriller The Adam Trials alongside Martin Freeman.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition)

Ghosts is currently in its fifth season and stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. Ghosts has seen a handful of notable guest stars, such as Ben Feldman, Nat Faxon, Samantha Boscarino, Dean Norris, Deniz Akdeniz, Lamorne Morris, Tara Reid, Laraine Newman, Andrew Leeds, and Rachael Harris, among many others.

Additional information on Armitage’s appearance will likely be announced in the coming months, but fans will be excited to see him back on CBS, even if it’s not as Sheldon Cooper. At the very least, all seven seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on HBO Max and Netflix. The midseason finale of Ghosts airs on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.