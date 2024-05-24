Daniel Craig Returning for 'Knives Out' Sequel 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Benoit Blanc is coming back for a new investigation and it stands to be his most "dangerous" case yet. On Friday, it was announced that Daniel Craig will be returning as the fictitious detective for Wake Up Dead Man, a sequel to Knives Out and Glass Onion.

At this time, no plot details have been divulged, but writer-director Rian Johnson will be back to helm the new project. Aside from Craig, there are no other casting announcements. Wake Up Dead Man does not have a specific premiere date as of yet, but is set to debut sometime in 2025.

Knives Out, penned and directed by Johnson, opened in theaters in November 2019. The film revolves around the Thrombey's, an affluent family who suffers the loss of their patriarch, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who commits suicide the night of his 85th birthday. Harlan is a beloved and successful crime novelist, which is foreshadowing of the aftermath of his death, as the police bring in famed private investigator Benoit Blanc (Craig) to investigate the possibility that "foul play" may have been involved in Harlan's death.

Additional Knives Out cast members include Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell. The film was a huge success with fans and critics alike, leading to a sequel, Glass Onion. Once again written and directed by Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix in December 2022.

In Glass Onion, Craig reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc, taking on a new case that revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his closest group of friends. The ensemble cast also features Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion is currently available to stream on Netflix.