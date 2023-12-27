Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Model Abby Champion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, has become engaged to his girlfriend, Abby Champion. "FOREVER AND EVER," the duo wrote in the caption of their Instagram post from Tuesday, Dec. 26, as part of their joint announcement.

During a romantic beachside engagement, Patrick, 30, proposed to his girlfriend, surrounded by rose petals. As Patrick kisses Champion's cheek, the pair pose on the beach beside a large red heart covered in roses. The couple then went on to celebrate with their family members, who were waiting for them with a cake in celebration.

"Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy," Shriver, 68, wrote in an Instagram comment, congratulating the couple. Additionally, she and ex-husband Arnold, 76, have two daughters, Katherine, 34, and Christina, 32, and a son, Christopher, 26.

The comments section on Patrick and Champion's Instagram page also received messages of support from some of their celebrity friends. "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," Taylor Lautner wrote. Glen Powell added, "Yessssssssssss!!! Let's goooooooooooooo!!!!" Chelsea Handler commented, "Congrats, you two!!!"

Moreover, Patrick and Champion took a stroll on Christmas morning, picking up the phone to reportedly inform friends and family that they were engaged. Champion could not have been more delighted as she wore her sparkling new ring along with a beaming smile.

When the two finished their phone conversation, they continued their walk in matching pajamas. Later, the two were photographed with Champion's parents, who joined in all the day's joy.

The first time Patrick was linked to Champion was back in 2015, but it wasn't until the following year that the two made their relationship official on Instagram. Patrick was previously romantically linked to Miley Cyrus.

Their first picture together showed Champion cuddling up to Patrick, captioning the image with emojis. Their relationship has been documented on social media ever since.

"Happy birthday to my sweet, handsome, hardworking, and goofy boyfriend! I love you so much!," said Champion in a tribute to his birthday in September.

In various interviews, Patrick has also praised Champion.

"She's such a good girl," Patrick told E! News about Champion in November 2022. "She's a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She's great."