3 TV Shows We Can’t Believe Are Still On The Air

It’s happened to everyone: Your favorite show gets axed by the network, leading to despair and anguish while finding something to replace it. On the flipside, there are plenty of television series that make you wonder how they’re even still on the air. Here are three of the longest-running television series that are somehow still going strong.

Grey’s Anatomy

In real life, it almost seems it would be physically impossible for a medical resident to go through as much personal drama as Meredith Grey and crew do. The series has run the gamut when it comes to plotlines, with everything from secret trysts to deadly plane crashes to murderous human traffickers. Honestly, it’s wild that the writers are still coming up with new ways to put the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital through hell. With 438 hour-long episodes, it would take a new viewer 19,710 minutes (almost 14 days) to watch Grey’s from start to finish with no commercials. I know Ellen Pompeo has to be getting tired of this.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Similarly, you’d think the Always Sunny gang would’ve been put in prison by now for all the havoc they’ve caused. The longest running sitcom in American history still has Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Sweet Dee, and Frank drinking copious amounts of beer and finding downright evil ways to mess with each other and the people around them. Will the gang ever change? Signs point to a resounding “no,” but it’s remarkable that the show is still—in its seventeenth season—as funny as it is.

Survivor

The one that started it all. Would the world be as reality TV obsessed without Survivor? Sure, it wasn’t the first-ever reality series. But it’s hard to think of one more influential. Fifty seasons in, the show’s basic gameplay loop of subterfuge and betrayal has never gotten old. And they’re still coming up with new twists, too—season 50 will see viewers at home get to vote on the season.