‘Survivor’ Makes Major Change to Voting in Season 50

A fourth tribe is making moves in Fiji during Survivor’s 50th season—and it’s everyone watching at home. The 50th edition of the iconic reality show is subtitled In The Hands Of The Fans, and will allow fans of the series to vote on the season’s gameplay elements.

“From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution,” said host Jeff Probst in a statement provided to THR. “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control—deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players.”

Viewers will vote for gameplay elements they wish to see, including if the 50th season will have idols or no idols (the various objects and rewards that prevent players from being voted off), if the live finale will be in Los Angeles or on location in Fiji, and if the final four’s traditional fire-making challenge will stay or go. Voting will open on February 26, and the season will premiere in February of next year with all of the viewer-voted selections in place.

In addition to the fan vote, CBS is holding a sweepstakes with Fiji Airways. Five groups of lucky fans will be flown to Fiji during the filming of the 50th season.

Survivor is currently in its 48th season, which will premiere on CBS on February 26.