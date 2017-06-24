2017 CMT Award Winners

The 2017 CMT Awards gave fans plenty of surprises during its lively show that was filled with sweet wins and hot performances from our favorite country music stars.

In case you were unable to keep up with all the big winners of the night, we have your complete list of who took home the beloved buckle award below!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Don’t forget, if you missed any of the crazy happenings on the big night, check out our other country music coverage.

Video of the Year



WINNER: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley, “Today”

Brett Eldredge, “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Luke Bryan, Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Male Video of the Year



WINNER: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church, “Record Year”

Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Female Video of the Year



WINNER: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Reba McEntire, “Back to God”

MORE: Watch: 2017 CMT Awards Breaks Our Hearts With All-Star Gregg Allman Tribute Featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley

Duo Video of the Year



WINNER: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay, “How Not To”

LoCash, “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year



WINNER: Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion, “Song for Another Time”

Breakthrough Video of the Year



WINNER: Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober”

Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

RaeLynn, “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year

WINNER: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”Artist

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Kenny Chesney with P!nk, “Setting the World on Fire”

CMT Performance of the Year

WINNER: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, “Hicktown” (from CMT Concert of the Summer)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses” (from CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes” (from CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One”/”Any Man of Mine”/”Man! I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close” (from CMT Crossroads)

Social Superstar of the Year



WINNER: Keith Urban

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett