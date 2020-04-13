'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju 'Fully Recovered and in Good Health' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

All is well for Kristofer Hivju, the Game of Thrones star who tested positive for the coronavirus. After portraying Tormund Giantsbane on the hit HBO series, Hivju became a fan favorite as one of Jon Snow's strongest allies throughout the series. As a result, when news of his positive test for COVID-19 came out, fans of the show were quick to send him their thoughts and prayers.

Nearly one month after he announced on Instagram he had contracted the virus, Hivju took to social media to share the good news. The actor revealed that he and his wife "are fully recovered" and feeling much better. "After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound," Hivju wrote. "We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19." In his message, Hivju went on to provide words of encouragement to those who were hit harder than he was, and reminded everyone to "keep vigilant and keep your distance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

In his initial post in which he gave the news of his positive test, Hivju was in his home country of Norway where he explained his results and that he had mild symptoms. He also added that he would be self-isolating for "as long as it takes." His message at the time still rings true as he urged his followers nearly one month ago to remain active in keeping their distance and washing their hands.

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," the actor wrote. "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Hivju wasn't the only Game of Thrones alum to contract the coronavirus. Indira Varma, who appeared on the series as Ellaria Sand, tested positive a few days after Hivju made his announcement. Since making her news known, she has yet to provide any update, although the only post she has made in the wake of her positive test was an image thanking the medical workers who have been tirelessly on the front lines amid the pandemic.