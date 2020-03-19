Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, revealed on Instagram Wednesday she is "in bed" with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Varma was set to star in a new stage production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull with former Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, but the show has been put on hold. The production was slated to run through May.

"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," Varma wrote. "We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Varma did not offer more details about her illness, including when she was tested or how she may have contracted it. The Jamie Lloyd Company closed the show down on Monday, just days after the production opened at The West End.

Varma, 46, is not the first member of the Game of Thrones family diagnosed with coronavirus. On Monday, Kristofer Hivju, who played Torumund Giatsbane, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with his family in Norway.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," Hivju wrote. "My [family] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals" Hivju continued. "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Hivju was recently cast in Netflix's The Witcher. Production on the new season was put on hold before he went public with his diagnosis.

Varma now stars in ABC's For Life. Her other credits include Rome, Carnival Row and Human Target. She also starred in the first season of Luther with Idris Elba, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

