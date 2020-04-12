'SNL': Chris Martin's Surprise Performance Comforts Viewers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saturday Night Live aired a groundbreaking episode this week, airing content solely recorded in cast members' homes. The episode featured a surprise host in Tom Hanks and even a surprise musical guest, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Martin's performance was especially unexpected, being as he and his band are not currently gearing up to release a new project. Furthermore, his song selection was another touching twist.

Instead of pulling a song out of his own catalog, Martin opted to cover the Bob Dylan song "Shelter From the Storm." The track was originally recorded by Dylan for 1975's Blood on the Tracks, with no clear, specific meaning for the lyrics. However, Martin's rendition struck a chord with viewers at home, serving as a comforting melody in these trying times.

Most in the audience clearly were moved by the performance, which also featured personal touches to Martin's home to give it more of an SNL feel. Tweets began to pour out on Twitter, thanking Martin for the acoustic rendition of a beloved classic.