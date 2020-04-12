'SNL at Home' : How to Watch, What Time, What Channel?

Saturday Night Live is back for the first time in more than a month with a special episode filmed remotely at the cast members' homes. The new episode, titled Saturday Night Live At Home, kicks off during the show's regular timeslot at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC Saturday. NBC has not announced any guest hosts or a musical performer, so if any special guest makes a cameo, it will be a complete surprise.

The 90-minute episode will be available to stream at the NBC app or NBC.com for anyone with a cable or satellite subscription. If you do not have cable or satellite, you can watch local NBC affiliates on TV streaming platforms like Fubo, Sling, YouTube Live TV and Hulu Live TV. Many of these services offer temporary free trials before charging your credit card. The episode will also be available to stream at Hulu, the NBC app and NBC.com, with individual sketches shared on YouTube.

NBC has been very tight-lipped about what fans should expect from this unique episode. On Thursday, SNL shared a screenshot of every cast member participating in rehearsals, including Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. A full "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che will be included. Speaking of Jost, SNL shared a video of him shaving off his quarantine beard Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, Che teased the special episode in a lengthy Instagram post. "It's obviously not gonna be what you're used to seeing from our show," he wrote. "But it could be fun for whoever it's fun for. It was honestly skeptical about doing it at first, but having something else to think about this week really helped the days go by for me. And also, seeing my cast mates and the staff made s— feel quasi-normal again. And if we can do the same for you with something silly and dumb, then damn it, let's give it the ol' GED try!"

SNL At Home is the first new episode since March 7, when Daniel Craig hosted to promote the already-delayed James Bond movie No Time To Die, with performances from The Weeknd. The show then went on a pre-planned two-week break, with A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski hosting the March 28 episode with Dua Lipa performing. That show never happened as NBCUniversal put production for all shows on hold. There were episodes planned for April 4 and 11, but those were also put on hold and hosts were never announced.