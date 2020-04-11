'SNL': Dr. Anthony Fauci Wants Major Star to Play Him After Show Resumes Production

✖

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation's top infectious diseases expert, has a lot on his plate during the coronavirus pandemic. However, even he is in search of some levity and has the perfect idea for who should play him once Saturday Night Live returns to normal. The long-running sketch comedy series has been on hold since last month, but is returning Saturday for an episode filmed remotely.

While on CNN's New Day to discuss updates on the coronavirus situation, anchor Alisyn Camerota asked him who he thinks should play him on the NBC series. Fauci first said he did not want to be a character onthe show, but after being pressed on the question, he laughed, "Oh, Brad Pitt, of course." Camerota added that Ben Stiller, who previously played President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen on the show, could also play Fauci. Shockingly, Pitt has never actually hosted SNL, but he did make a cameo as himself in David Spade's 1998 episode. Perhaps if he is not available, Andy Samberg could play Pitt playing Fauci in a sketch.

Fauci did touch on more important topics before Camerota dropped the SNL question. He said the Trump Administration is talking about issuing immunity cards to Americans who are immune to or do not have the coronavirus. He also explained new antibody tests could be available within a "week or so." These tests would help doctors learn which patients may have been infected but did not show symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Tests now available only tell doctors if the patient currently has the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

Fauci, 79, has held the same position at the NIAID since 1984, serving under six different presidents. He has quickly become a household name in the past month due to his no-nonsense style when it comes to talking about the virus. He has appeared on dozens of networks to discuss the situation, even appearing on The Daily Show late last month to tell younger viewers to take the virus seriously.

Saturday Night Live is returning with its first new episode since March 7, when Daniel Craig hosted and The Weeknd performed. The new episode was filmed remotely, and will feature a "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che. No host or musical performer has been revealed yet. The SNL team shared a tweet with a screenshot of the full cast participating in filming via Zoom, including Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon. The episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET.