'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will Begin Producing Episodes Remotely, Stay Original Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will resume production on her hit talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show, with new segments filmed remotely from her Montana ranch during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Stronger" singer will give fans an intimate look at life on the ranch, as well as never-before seen content filmed in the studio before production was halted on March 13. One completely new episode filmed from Montana will air each week, starting this week. During the summer, Clarkson will also tape The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions.

The "Messages from Montana" segments will be similar to the videos she started sharing on YouTube since she began self-isolating there with her family, NBCUniversal said Monday. Short versions of these segments will air alongside the un-aired studio episodes. Each complete Montana-filmed show will feature Clarkson highlighting a different "Good Neighbor," specifically focusing on health care workers and others who have helped save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Idol winner will also conduct celebrity interviews remotely and plans on sharing more "Bathroom Kellyoke" sessions. Her fans have already gotten a test of those segments with Clarkson's cover of Mariah Carey's "Vanishing" and a tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.

The Kelly Clarkson Show continued airing new episodes even after production wrapped thanks to a backlog. Many episodes were also pre-empted by breaking news coverage, reports Deadline. Between the new episodes with "Messages from Montana" segments added and the complete Montana episodes, the show will have new episodes ready to go for the rest of the broadcast season. However, NBCUniversal and Clarkson will be keeping busy this summer to produce more entertainment content.

While many other shows are on their summer breaks, Clarkson will be filming The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions, which will be filmed in a Los Angeles recording studio. The episodes will start production in early summer and the first episode will air in June. These special episodes promise to "deliver an intimate experience" with new Kellyoke segments, celebrity interviews and the familiar Kelly Clarkson Show segments like Good Neighbor, Rad Humans, #Obsessed and #WhatI'mLiking.

The first full Montana episode will air on Friday. Clarkson will perform her take of "Just Sing," a song featured in the new Universal animated movie Trolls World Tour. Clarkson also interviewed the film's stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrik. Interviews with Craig Morgan and Eva Mendes, as well as a #WhatI'mLiking segment on gum wrapper nails, will be featured.

The Friday, April 17 episode was also filmed in Montana. The episode will feature Clarkson singing Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" and an interview with Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb. Darci Lynne Farmer is slated to appear and perform. Clarkson will also include an #Obsessed segment and a #WhatI'mLiking segment on a Beyonce-themed wedding.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was already renewed for a second season and is produced by NBCUniversal Domestic Television. The series was the top-rated new syndicated show of the 2019-2020 season. "The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible Kellyoke, to stations for a second season," Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said in January.