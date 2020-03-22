Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Used Her Toddler Son's Potty After Plumbing Fiasco Amid Coronavirus Self-Isolation

Amid the ongoing pandemic that is COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus outbreak urging citizens to self-isolate as a way to flatten the curve of infection, Kelly Clarkson proved that no amount of quarantine can prepare you for when you have to go — like, really go. The American Idol winner and daytime talk show host resorted to some very desperate measures over the weekend when the plumbing in her family's Montana cabin froze up amid their isolation practices.

"So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler's potty," Clarkson tweeted on Sunday afternoon alongside a laughing out loud and a shrug emoji. "And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I'd never do hahahaha."

The admission brought out a slew of fans who responded with strings of laughing emojis and comments that they were laughing out loud over the reveal. "Did your toddler congratulate you on your bathroom accomplishment?" joked one fan, as another chimed in that she won for "tweet of the week."

HAHAHA Kellyyy!! I seriously love YOU!!! 😂💘 pic.twitter.com/K7Ie2UDQZz — I ADORE KELLY CLARKSON (@adorekclarkson) March 22, 2020

Thanks for the laugh today🤣🤣 We can all use some cheering up🤪😂🍷 — Holly Sickle (@hsickle) March 22, 2020

The 37-year-old Voice coach is staying out in the western state with her husband, Brandon Blackstock and their two children, 5-year-old, River, and 3-year-old, Remington, after production of her eponymous daytime show was halted due to the increasing and rapid spread of COVID-19. In addition to her show shutting down, Clarkson has postponed her Las Vegas residency until further notice.

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July," she wrote on Instagram. "Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

Clarkson has since then quipped she has been "hiding" out in Montana, cooking meals for her family and posting frequent updates to her social media.

As of Sunday night, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 322,000 cases have been confirmed globally with 33,276 cases confirmed in the U.S., placing third behind China and Italy. Per measures and guidelines from the CDC, medical officials are urging citizens to stay home in self-quarantine and isolation, and only head out for groceries or medical appointments when necessary.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images