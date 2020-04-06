Savannah Guthrie Reveals Decision to Return Home to Host 'Today' From Makeshift Studio

✖

Savannah Guthrie is back to anchoring the TODAY show from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBC anchor had returned to the studio last week to film at a responsible distance from co-star Hoda Kotb after undergoing a two-week quarantine, but revealed Monday that she had decided once again to anchor the morning show from her makeshift home studio as health officials urge those who can not to head into the office.

Guthrie explained her choice to Kotb, who is still anchoring from studio 1A, after being asked about the change in her work environment by curious viewers. "You know the reason Hoda?" she asked. "My family's upstate, and so I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. So I'm trying to work from home, and also frankly that's what these officials are telling us to do, so that's exactly what I'm gonna do."

Guthrie returned to the TODAY studio for less than a week after her self-quarantine, telling Kotb on the March 31 show, "It feels good to be in the same room. I wish we were closer, like we used to snuggle up, but we're practicing our social distancing. It's good to be back in the studio."

Kotb added, "I was going to say, so many things are not normal. But in this moment, right now as I'm looking at you, something finally is. It's good to see your face."

Guthrie's self-quarantine began on March 18 at the NBC team of medical professionals' recommendation after she began to experience a sore throat and runny nose.

"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I'm going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!" she announced at the time. "In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose."

"This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses," she continued. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us... So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images