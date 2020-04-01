'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Connie Nielsen Refuses to Reprise Her Role, Cites Negative Fan Responses

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans are currently rejoicing over the news that Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler is set to get his own spin-off series. Given this news, can fans expect to see the turn of any other characters from the Law & Order: SVU universe? Well, it's certainly possible. But, one character viewers definitely won't be seeing anytime soon is Detective Dani Beck, who was played by Connie Nielsen during a six-episode arc in 2006. In an interview with ComingSoon.net, published on Tuesday, Nielsen explained exactly why she isn't interested in reprising her role.

“Are you kidding me? NO!” Nielsen said with a laugh when asked whether she would ever return to Law & Order: SVU. “Because literally there are these people who are obsessive about hating her! I’m like, ‘Chill the f*ck out, people!’ There are people who are professional Dani Beck haters and I never knew even that they existed until they went on Instagram and started tagging me on there. I was like, ‘WHAT?’"

"There are people who hate this character I did 10 years ago while Mariska Hargitay was giving birth," the actor continued. "They should be grateful to me, I allowed her the time to be home with her baby. Instead some a—hole is like, ‘We hate Dani Beck.’ Well f*ck you too! I cannot believe it. ‘Law & Order’ is not for sissies, let me tell you. They have a shooting schedule that is mindboggling.”

As previously mentioned, Nielsen's comments come on the same day that Deadline reported that a spin-off featuring Meloni's Stabler was in the works. The publication reported that the Dick Wolf-produced series would revolve "around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler." There haven't been too many details revealed about the spin-off just yet. However, Deadline did speculate that Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead may be a writer-showrunner for the Meloni-fronted series.

Meloni previously appeared on 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU before leaving the series in 2011. The actor's time on the show even led to him receiving an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. At the time, Stabler was written off the NBC program when he decided to retire from the NYPD. Following his stint on Law & Order: SVU, Meloni has since gone on to appear in shows such as SyFy's Happy and WGN America's Underground.