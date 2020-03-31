'Law & Order: SVU': Christopher Meloni Returning as Elliot Stabler in New Spinoff Show

In huge TV news, it's been announced that former Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni will be returning as Elliot Stabler in a brand new spinoff show. According to Deadline, the Dick Wolf-produced series will revolve "around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler." Few details have been shared at this time, but the outlet notes that there is speculation that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being considered as the show's writer-showrunner.

This new series marks the first of Wolf's new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal that he recently signed with Universal Television. Meloni appeared as Stabler on the first 12 Seasons of SVU, opposite series star Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. A beloved character on the show, Meloni's depiction of Stabler garnered him a best lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination, in 2006. Meloni left the show in 2011, with Stabler being written off as having suddenly decided to retire from the NYPD. Since leaving SVU, Meloni has appeared in a number of TV series, such as SyFy's Happy! and WGN America's Underground.

This story is developing...